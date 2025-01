17 new apartments in Hallein for victims of violence

Three trained employees on site

In the extensively renovated Dechanthof, women and their children can find peace and quiet in 30-square-meter apartments. They are prepared for an independent life by trained staff. The Safe Home in the city of Salzburg is currently home to 30 women and 22 children. Since the dismantling of the women's shelter structures by the state, the associations Viele and Jugend am Werk have also created supervised shelters for victims of violence across the province.