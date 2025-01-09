Boys drove a golf cart into a group of people

Shouts from the co-driver aggravating

This collision was preceded by shouts from his co-driver. According to the public prosecutor and the indictment, he allegedly shouted "Drive into the crowd", which the first defendant also admitted. However, the second defendant and driver did not want to know anything about this: "I didn't hear that." In any case, one thing was clear to him: "I never intended to hurt anyone", he confirmed his line of argument.