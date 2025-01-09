Duo in court
Boys drove a golf cart into a group of people
It could have turned out much worse: Two defendants (aged 18 and 15) drove a spontaneously launched golf cart into a group of people in the Tyrolean Oberland in April last year. Now the duo were on trial.
The idea was outrageous: On the fringes of a party at an open-air location in the Tyrolean Oberland, the boys decided late at night to start up a staff golf cart, apparently as a joke. "I've never driven a cart like this before," admitted the driver - a Syrian citizen.
Justification at the trial
However, he had never intended to hurt people or steer in their direction at all. "It was because of a bump in the road and because the brakes didn't work," he justified himself as the second defendant. In any case, several people were injured when the cart hit them: a fractured fibula, a torn sacrum or abrasions were the result.
Shouts from the co-driver aggravating
This collision was preceded by shouts from his co-driver. According to the public prosecutor and the indictment, he allegedly shouted "Drive into the crowd", which the first defendant also admitted. However, the second defendant and driver did not want to know anything about this: "I didn't hear that." In any case, one thing was clear to him: "I never intended to hurt anyone", he confirmed his line of argument.
In any case, it is clear that you are not allowed to drive a vehicle that you cannot steer or operate.
Die Richterin beim Prozess
The judge and the public prosecutor ultimately only believed the men to a limited extent. "In any case, it is clear that you are not allowed to drive a vehicle that you cannot steer or operate," the judge reassured them. The public prosecutor had also previously recognized at least a "conditional intent", in which the men had at least accepted injuries to people.
Probationary period of three years
Nevertheless, the presiding judge was relatively lenient and refrained from imposing a specific sentence. Instead, the men were given a probationary period of three years, during which they must not commit any further offences. In addition, they must jointly pay damages of 2800 euros to their victims. The verdict against the two boys is already final.
