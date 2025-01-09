Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Duo in court

Boys drove a golf cart into a group of people

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 18:00

It could have turned out much worse: Two defendants (aged 18 and 15) drove a spontaneously launched golf cart into a group of people in the Tyrolean Oberland in April last year. Now the duo were on trial.

0 Kommentare

The idea was outrageous: On the fringes of a party at an open-air location in the Tyrolean Oberland, the boys decided late at night to start up a staff golf cart, apparently as a joke. "I've never driven a cart like this before," admitted the driver - a Syrian citizen.

Justification at the trial
However, he had never intended to hurt people or steer in their direction at all. "It was because of a bump in the road and because the brakes didn't work," he justified himself as the second defendant. In any case, several people were injured when the cart hit them: a fractured fibula, a torn sacrum or abrasions were the result.

Shouts from the co-driver aggravating
This collision was preceded by shouts from his co-driver. According to the public prosecutor and the indictment, he allegedly shouted "Drive into the crowd", which the first defendant also admitted. However, the second defendant and driver did not want to know anything about this: "I didn't hear that." In any case, one thing was clear to him: "I never intended to hurt anyone", he confirmed his line of argument.

Zitat Icon

In any case, it is clear that you are not allowed to drive a vehicle that you cannot steer or operate.

Die Richterin beim Prozess

The judge and the public prosecutor ultimately only believed the men to a limited extent. "In any case, it is clear that you are not allowed to drive a vehicle that you cannot steer or operate," the judge reassured them. The public prosecutor had also previously recognized at least a "conditional intent", in which the men had at least accepted injuries to people.

Probationary period of three years
Nevertheless, the presiding judge was relatively lenient and refrained from imposing a specific sentence. Instead, the men were given a probationary period of three years, during which they must not commit any further offences. In addition, they must jointly pay damages of 2800 euros to their victims. The verdict against the two boys is already final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf