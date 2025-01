Goal scorer Renan moves from Bregenz to Brazil

An eventful past

In the summer of 2022, he moved to FC Dornbirn in the second division. There, the center forward scored 17 goals in 23 games - 12 in the league and five in the ÖFB Cup. After an injury-riddled spell in South Korea (January to November 2023), Renan first returned to FC Dornbirn in February 2024 before moving to SW Bregenz in the summer following the Reds' relegation.