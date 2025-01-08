Luxury homes destroyed
Tens of thousands flee from flames in Los Angeles
A fierce forest fire has destroyed several houses in an affluent district of Los Angeles. At least 510 hectares of land fell victim to the flames in Pacific Palisades between Santa Monica and Malibu. Tens of thousands of people are on the run.
Driven by strong winds, the flames spread through the region and destroyed numerous houses, as the authorities announced on Tuesday. 30,000 people had to leave their homes and huge clouds of smoke billowed over the city of millions.
No injuries have been reported so far, said fire chief Kristin Crowley at a press conference. The National Weather Service had previously warned of extreme fire conditions, as dry vegetation and strong winds created ideal conditions for forest fires.
The fire department deployed firefighting aircraft to contain the fire. As there was only one main road from the gorge to the coast and only one coastal highway to escape the flames, the evacuations caused traffic chaos, forcing many residents to flee on foot.
Emergency services are relocated
The fire department warned that weather conditions could worsen during the night. The authorities declared the highest warning level for fire danger. The strong, dry westerly winds known as the Santa Ana winds, which originate in the inland deserts, occur more frequently in the fall but can affect Southern California year-round.
Governor Gavin Newsom has already moved firefighting resources from the north to Southern California to respond to the expected weather conditions.
It was only in December that a devastating forest fire raged in the Californian coastal town of Malibu. The flames spread from the hilly hinterland to the beaches. Sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway had to be closed. Several houses burned down. Thousands of residents were affected by evacuations, including celebrities such as singer Cher, actresses Jane Seymour and Mira Sorvino and actors Mark Hamill and Dick Van Dyke.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
