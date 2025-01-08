Tens of thousands flee from flames in Los Angeles

It was only in December that a devastating forest fire raged in the Californian coastal town of Malibu. The flames spread from the hilly hinterland to the beaches. Sections of the famous Pacific Coast Highway had to be closed. Several houses burned down. Thousands of residents were affected by evacuations, including celebrities such as singer Cher, actresses Jane Seymour and Mira Sorvino and actors Mark Hamill and Dick Van Dyke.