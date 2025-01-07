Acquisition in Germany
XXXLutz expands furniture store empire by 140 branches
While in Austria competitor kikaLeiner is taking advantage of customers with the final clearance sale of its stores due to insolvency, XXXLutz continues to expand its furniture store empire. The retail giant from Upper Austria took over the Porta Group from Germany, including 140 locations.
"We are looking forward to the new colleagues in Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia," says XXXLutz spokesman Thomas Saliger on the occasion of the latest coup by the furniture retail giant from Wels. The group, which owns the brands XXXLutz, Mömax and Möbelix in Austria, took over the German Porta Group, including 140 locations.
"Rough economic headwinds in our industry"
"Together, we will counter the growing online trade and the tough economic headwinds in our industry," emphasizes Saliger, who stresses that the company firmly believes "in brick-and-mortar retail in combination with a strong online store".
XXXLutz has grown steadily over the past 79 years and is one of the largest furniture retailers in the world with over 370 furniture stores in 14 countries. The company has more than 27,100 employees and an annual turnover of six billion euros, making it one of the top three in its sector.
From kitchen worlds to furniture discounters
Porta owns 26 furniture stores, two kitchen worlds and 95 stores of a furniture discounter called Boss. In addition, there are 22 furniture stores of the ASKO Group and the retailer Möbel Letz in Saxony-Anhalt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
