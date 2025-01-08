Focus on breathing mask
Who is to blame for the death of the Swiss steward?
A possibly faulty breathing mask is now the focus of the police investigation: Why did the young Swissair flight attendant (23) die after the emergency landing at Graz-Thalerhof Airport?
The serious emergency landing of Swiss aircraft LX1885 at Graz-Thalerhof Airport on December 23rd still leaves questions unanswered. As is known, a steward (23) died a few days after the maneuver - smoke had suddenly arisen in the aircraft - in the LKH-Uniklinikum Graz. The autopsy revealed hypoxic brain damage due to a severe lack of oxygen in the brain and massive brain swelling. In addition, the man's heart was severely enlarged and he suffered from purulent bronchitis.
Further investigations will have to clarify whether there is a connection with the cause of death. Just as the question of the role played by the breathing mask worn by the deceased crew member must be investigated. All 74 passengers were not wearing masks and they all survived. The issue of respirators is a sensitive one, as the airline announced in the fall of 2023 that the crew's protective equipment was "partially defective".
We investigate how exactly this massive brain damage occurred. And we investigate what role the respirator mask played.
Hansjörg Bacher, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Graz
Another crew member, a woman, was hospitalized for observation. It is unclear whether she was wearing a mask. Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Graz: "We have not yet been able to question the crew, as they left the country afterwards. Swiss Air has promised that everyone can be questioned in person."
Swiss authorities are examining their own investigation
The aircraft itself has now been released by the public prosecutor's office, as has the engine, which will soon be inspected by the engine manufacturer in the USA. The voice recorder and flight recorder were sent to Switzerland for further examination. "We are also in contact with the Federal Safety Investigation Board, which is looking into the incident independently of our criminal investigation," adds Bacher.
The public prosecutor's office is also in contact with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which will soon decide whether to initiate proceedings.
