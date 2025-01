Rush on fitness studios: how to keep your resolutions

For many Styrians, exercising more is at the top of their list of New Year's resolutions, at the latest when the festive roast, vanilla crescents and punch make themselves felt as "hip gold" after the holidays. At the beginning of January, this is also noticeable in the fitness studios every year: "Traditionally, the first two to three weeks in January are the busiest, when twice as many new memberships are signed up as in the other months," says Robert Hofer, owner of the fitness studio Injoy Graz Ost.