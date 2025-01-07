"Don't buy the island"
Trump’s son travels to Greenland
Donald Trump Junior has traveled to the island as part of the debate over Greenland's membership. He arrived on Tuesday. It was not an official visit, according to the Danish Foreign Ministry.
He is not meeting with representatives of the Greenlandic government, confirmed the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mininnguaq Kleist. The visit was private. "My son, Don Jr., and various representatives will be traveling there to visit some of the greatest areas and sights," explained future US President Donald Trump himself in his online service Truth Social (see video above).
"I'm not buying Greenland," said Trump's eldest son himself in his podcast on Monday. He is merely a tourist.
"Greenland is an incredible place and the people will benefit tremendously if and when it becomes part of our nation," wrote his father Donald Trump, however. Two weeks ago, he declared that ownership and control of Greenland was "absolutely necessary". Trump had already expressed interest in buying the Danish island during his term of office from 2017 to 2021, but was rejected by the authorities.
Striving for independence
"I don't want to be a pawn in Trump's wild dreams of expanding his empire and including our country in it," wrote Aaja Chemnitz, Greenland's member of the Danish parliament, on Facebook. The future must be decided by the Greenlanders themselves.
It was only in his New Year's address that Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede said that independence from Denmark was important. He did not mention the USA. The island has around 56,000 inhabitants. Located partly in the North Atlantic and partly in the Arctic Ocean, it belongs to Denmark but is largely autonomous. Parliamentary elections are due in the spring.
