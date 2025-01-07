That was quick!
Ben Affleck and J. Lo: divorce is sealed!
The new year begins with a new chapter for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. According to US media reports, the Hollywood stars have settled their divorce - just 20 weeks after the singer officially called it quits.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August on their second wedding anniversary of all days. 20 weeks later, the two have settled their affairs.
All matters settled
It is still unclear when the two will actually be considered divorced. While "People" magazine reported that the divorce is already finalized, "TMZ" claims to know that the two will only be officially divorced in a few weeks. The reference date is February 20.
In any case, the cornerstones for the new start are already in place: both Lopez and Affleck are to keep their assets, which they each acquired individually from various projects during their marriage.
Ben will therefore keep his "share of his production company Artists Equity". He founded the company in 2022 together with fellow actor Matt Damon. Films such as "The Instigators" and "The Accountant 2" were produced under the banner.
During her marriage to Affleck, J.Lo worked on films such as "Shotgun Wedding" and "The Mother" and released her ninth studio album "This Is Me ... Now".
Lopez splits from Affleck name
The legal documents that "TMZ" was able to view also reveal that Jennifer Lopez wants to take her maiden name Jennifer Lynn Lopez again.
However, it is still unclear how the 60-million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills will be divided up. The joint property has been up for sale for months. The Hollywood stars did not have a prenuptial agreement.
However, the couple are trying to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their children. Lopez has twins Max and Emme (16) with ex-husband Marc Anthony (56). Affleck has children Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12) with Jennifer Garner (52).
