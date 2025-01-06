Lakes closed again
Plus degrees and warm foehn melts ice
It's over so quickly: Due to the warm weather, many lakes have been closed to ice skaters!
Just last Friday, the Lendkanal in Klagenfurt was opened for ice skating, and countless ice skaters also spent the weekend and the holidays at Aichwaldsee, Hörzerdorfersee and Rauschelesee! On Monday, all ice rinks were suddenly closed again: "A foehn wind of 8.5 degrees Celsius was measured at Lake Rauschelesee," explains ice master Friedrich Morak in an interview with "Krone". The death blow for the ice. And despite the closure, numerous ice skaters were out and about on the closed area on Sunday.
"That's why ice skating is no longer permitted until further notice," says Morak, who is hoping for colder weather from Friday. Because setting up and closing off the ice rinks is a lot of work: "We have to clear the barriers and put up the boards."
The temperatures are not playing ball. The Lend Canal is closed for at least the next four days.
If you want to ice skate, you have to go to Weißensee
There are fewer problems at the popular Weißensee, where temperatures were also above zero on Monday, but there is no cause for concern due to the thick layer of natural ice: "It's business as usual here, but it wasn't really nice for ice skating on Monday," admits ice master Norbert Jank.
The wind - there were gusts of up to 50 km/h - had softened the surface: "We hope that it won't snow or rain too much in the next few days - then everything would have to dry out again," says the long-serving ice master. However, he is not worried about the ice skating season: "We take the weather as it comes, there is always a solution!"
