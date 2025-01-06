Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Wrong choice of words"

Accusations against ÖSV eagles: Lundy “regrets statements”

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 13:17

Maren Lundby has apologized for her language towards the ÖSV eagles. She did not mean to accuse the team of cheating, the Norwegian has rowed back. The Austrians had probably "legally gained an advantage", according to the former ski jumper, who is still searching for the "secret". 

0 Kommentare

"I shouldn't have used those words. I regret that," Lundby rows back in an interview with "Dagbladet". The Norwegian is referring to the accusations of cheating made against the ÖSV team. The former ski jumper regrets that the word "sick" in particular was the wrong choice.

She also vows to pay more attention to the way she expresses herself in future: "Many people have written to me and said I was crazy. I will express myself differently next time". All she really wanted to say was that Austria has obviously found something that puts it ahead of the competition.

"I am very curious"
However, "that must be allowed", Lundby clarifies, because: "Nobody was disqualified or failed the material check". It is therefore clear that the ÖSV eagles have gained a legal advantage. "It is obvious that they are jumping well. But it's also obvious that they have a good setup with their equipment. That creates interest. I'm very curious to see what solutions they're relying on and what they've done to jump so well," emphasizes the 30-year-old. 

Maren Lundby herself can look back on a successful ski jumping career. (Bild: AFP/APA/Jure Makovec)
Maren Lundby herself can look back on a successful ski jumping career.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Jure Makovec)

Meanwhile, Lundby hopes to find out the "secret" of the ÖSV eagles. She has already identified one clue: "They are one level higher than everyone else. The phase after the edge of the jump is different for them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf