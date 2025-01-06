"Wrong choice of words"
Accusations against ÖSV eagles: Lundy “regrets statements”
Maren Lundby has apologized for her language towards the ÖSV eagles. She did not mean to accuse the team of cheating, the Norwegian has rowed back. The Austrians had probably "legally gained an advantage", according to the former ski jumper, who is still searching for the "secret".
"I shouldn't have used those words. I regret that," Lundby rows back in an interview with "Dagbladet". The Norwegian is referring to the accusations of cheating made against the ÖSV team. The former ski jumper regrets that the word "sick" in particular was the wrong choice.
She also vows to pay more attention to the way she expresses herself in future: "Many people have written to me and said I was crazy. I will express myself differently next time". All she really wanted to say was that Austria has obviously found something that puts it ahead of the competition.
"I am very curious"
However, "that must be allowed", Lundby clarifies, because: "Nobody was disqualified or failed the material check". It is therefore clear that the ÖSV eagles have gained a legal advantage. "It is obvious that they are jumping well. But it's also obvious that they have a good setup with their equipment. That creates interest. I'm very curious to see what solutions they're relying on and what they've done to jump so well," emphasizes the 30-year-old.
Meanwhile, Lundby hopes to find out the "secret" of the ÖSV eagles. She has already identified one clue: "They are one level higher than everyone else. The phase after the edge of the jump is different for them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
