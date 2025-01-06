Car lands on the roof: Three injured in alcohol-related accident

Total damage to both cars

According to the police, the 47-year-old's vehicle was catapulted into the air by the collision and skidded along the road on its roof for around 100 meters. Both drivers and the 55-year-old passenger of the 47-year-old were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to hospital in Schwaz after receiving first aid at the scene. Both cars were totaled. "A breathalyzer test carried out on the two drivers involved in the accident showed a positive result for the 47-year-old," said the police.