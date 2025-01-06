Catapulted into the air
Car lands on the roof: Three injured in alcohol-related accident
Serious traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in the Tyrolean Zillertal! A 47-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the oncoming car of a 53-year-old man. The 47-year-old's car was catapulted through the air. Three people were injured. The 47-year-old was drunk.
At around 5.30 p.m., the local was driving his car on the L299 near Schwendau coming from the Horbergbahn in the direction of the Zillertal Bundesstraße. "Suddenly he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with an oncoming car driven by a 53-year-old Austrian," said the police.
Total damage to both cars
According to the police, the 47-year-old's vehicle was catapulted into the air by the collision and skidded along the road on its roof for around 100 meters. Both drivers and the 55-year-old passenger of the 47-year-old were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to hospital in Schwaz after receiving first aid at the scene. Both cars were totaled. "A breathalyzer test carried out on the two drivers involved in the accident showed a positive result for the 47-year-old," said the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
