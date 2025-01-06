Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Attack in New Orleans

Attacker originally wanted to kill family

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 07:45

A few days after the fatal car attack in New Orleans, more and more details about the shooter are becoming known. For example, he explained in a video that he had originally wanted to kill his family and friends. However, he then changed his mind, said investigators (see video above).

0 Kommentare

In addition, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar published several videos on Facebook in which he declared his allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) before his horrific act. He also had a flag with him in his pick-up truck. IS is responsible for numerous attacks on Western targets, but no claim of responsibility has yet emerged for New Orleans.

Videos recorded of the neighborhood
Before his attack, the 42-year-old was in New Orleans at least twice, as investigators have now reported. In October, he drove through the affected French Quarter for at least two days and recorded videos with smart glasses. These glasses appear inconspicuous and can be used to take pictures hands-free. The assassin is said to have worn the glasses during the attack on Bourbon Street, but they were not activated, according to reports.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar (Bild: AFP)
Shamsud-Din Jabbar
(Bild: AFP)
Police at the scene of the crime (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Police at the scene of the crime
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)
(Bild: APA/Associated Press)

Trips to Egypt and Canada
The IS supporter also traveled to Egypt and Canada before the death drive in New Orleans. However, it was initially unclear whether the trips were connected to the crime.

The US citizen from Texas worked in the army as an IT specialist and most recently worked as a real estate agent in Texas. He had marital problems - his second marriage ended in divorce in 2022 - and money worries.

Biden meets relatives
As reported, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck into a celebrating crowd on New Year's Eve and fired from the vehicle. 14 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured. The perpetrator died in a gun battle with the police.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will visit the city of New Orleans to meet relatives of the victims. The attack caused horror in the USA and far beyond. An impromptu memorial was erected on the Bourbon Street party mile.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf