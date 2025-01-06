Attack in New Orleans
Attacker originally wanted to kill family
A few days after the fatal car attack in New Orleans, more and more details about the shooter are becoming known. For example, he explained in a video that he had originally wanted to kill his family and friends. However, he then changed his mind, said investigators (see video above).
In addition, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar published several videos on Facebook in which he declared his allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) before his horrific act. He also had a flag with him in his pick-up truck. IS is responsible for numerous attacks on Western targets, but no claim of responsibility has yet emerged for New Orleans.
Videos recorded of the neighborhood
Before his attack, the 42-year-old was in New Orleans at least twice, as investigators have now reported. In October, he drove through the affected French Quarter for at least two days and recorded videos with smart glasses. These glasses appear inconspicuous and can be used to take pictures hands-free. The assassin is said to have worn the glasses during the attack on Bourbon Street, but they were not activated, according to reports.
Trips to Egypt and Canada
The IS supporter also traveled to Egypt and Canada before the death drive in New Orleans. However, it was initially unclear whether the trips were connected to the crime.
The US citizen from Texas worked in the army as an IT specialist and most recently worked as a real estate agent in Texas. He had marital problems - his second marriage ended in divorce in 2022 - and money worries.
Biden meets relatives
As reported, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck into a celebrating crowd on New Year's Eve and fired from the vehicle. 14 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured. The perpetrator died in a gun battle with the police.
On Monday, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will visit the city of New Orleans to meet relatives of the victims. The attack caused horror in the USA and far beyond. An impromptu memorial was erected on the Bourbon Street party mile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.