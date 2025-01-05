Why the Kurz comeback still failed

There are now two versions as to why his return to politics fell through at the last moment. The one from party insiders is as follows: Kurz had already agreed to become party leader and Vice-Chancellor, but also wanted to push through his close confidante "Elli" Köstinger, former Minister of Agriculture, for a ministerial position. In addition, a survey published in the "Krone" newspaper about his popularity ratings, which did not look good for him, would have given the former chancellor cold feet and he therefore canceled after all.