Jubilee church

The gleaming collegiate church of Maria Himmelfahrt

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 08:03

Open door for people in the church: the collegiate church of Maria Himmelfahrt in Eberndorf is one of the anniversary churches. The "Krone" saw its magic for itself.  

Old walls speak here, exuding historical flair: the Maria Himmelfahrt church in Eberndorf nestles up against the Augustinian canons' monastery, which was originally more than 900 years old. "We can look back on a rich past," says parish coordinator Gerhard Mischitz as he guides the "crown" through the venerable church.

The monastery, which had fallen victim to a fire, was rebuilt in 1751. St. Mary's Church dates back to the early 12th century. The Romanesque structure was replaced by a late Gothic hall building in 1378.

The crypt is one of the most beautiful in the country after the one in Gurk.
The crypt is one of the most beautiful in the country after the one in Gurk.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Parish coordinator Gerhard Mischitz.
Parish coordinator Gerhard Mischitz.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The historic tower clockwork was made by hand.
The historic tower clockwork was made by hand.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

High altar with Gothic Madonna
Inside the church, the expanse, size and radiance are palpable. "We invite you to contemplate the wonderful building and the works of art that have been created over the centuries," says priest Janez Tratar. A Gothic fresco depicting the coronation of Mary by the Holy Trinity stands out on the chancel wall.

A link between past and present
The high altar impresses with its Gothic Madonna. The new altar (2002/03) also has a modern look - a composition of steel and artificial iron: "This creates a link between past and present in the church interior," adds Mischitz. The extremely rare loop ribbed vault on the ceiling of the church building is also very impressive. As is the Ungnad Chapel, where 37 members of the family of the Counts of Ungnad (lords of Sonnegg Castle since 1442) were laid to rest.

"We are proud of the crypt, where many prayers are held. You can feel it when you go down, it immediately gets warmer underground," enthuses Mischitz. And so the church is rightly one of Carinthia's 20th anniversary churches.

The "Kärntner Krone" presents all 20 jubilee churches on the occasion of the holy year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
