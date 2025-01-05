This is how dangerous lightweight cars really are

If occupant safety is to be given greater consideration in the future, the actually appealing approach of the ecologically and economically advantageous lightweight vehicle remains problematic. There is too little scope to integrate the kind of sophisticated safety technology that has long been standard in the passenger car world. The only way out of this dilemma would be to introduce a new class which, while remaining committed to the idea of lightweight construction, would also offer more scope for safety technology by providing more leeway in terms of weight. The problem with such an "L8e" class would be that costs would continue to rise, which would lead to significantly higher prices. Currently, the entry-level versions of L6e and L7e vehicles cost between 8,000 and 14,000 euros and are therefore a good deal lower than the cheapest passenger car models. If the light vehicles wanted to keep up with passenger cars in terms of safety, they would probably also have to move into passenger car regions in terms of price. Then they would at best be an inexpensive, but no longer really financially attractive alternative to the classic car.