Rally competition:

Rally star complains about his testicles in livestream

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 16:55

At one of the last junctions, his Skoda Fabia shot straight out on ice and mud! Scary moment for Michael Lengauer shortly before the finish of the 38th Jännerrallye, which the man from Mühlviertel nevertheless won - as in 2024 - and was then "ennobled" by the unrewarded hero of the final day . . .  

0 Kommentare

Already in the lead after the second day, the engine driver from Grünbach raced towards another victory on the final day of the Jännerrallye until his slip-up on the 19th and final special stage.

Michael Lengauer had already doubled his lead over Simon Wagner to almost 40 seconds in the morning, which meant that the mistake so close to the finish was easily manageable. "The conditions were so difficult," emphasized the Skoda driver from Mundl Baumschlager's BRR stable and said of his victory: "The feeling is indescribable!"

Zitat Icon

The feeling is indescribable!

Michael Lengauer, Jännerrallye-Triumphator 2024 und 2025

Especially as the performance of the red-white-red winter rally king was not only recognized by the competition, but even ennobled. Above all by Hermann Neubauer! "In my opinion, he is unbeatable in these conditions," said the Ford Fiesta driver and even said: "The Bua is really amazing!"

Words that came from the mouth of the man who "only" finished fifth in the end, but who somehow even stole the show from the eventual winner on the final day with an almost unbelievable feat of driving.

As on the second day, Neubauer had cleared a snow pole and destroyed the windshield of the Ford Fiesta. 

Hermann Neubauer was the unrewarded hero of the final day.
Hermann Neubauer was the unrewarded hero of the final day.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

Windshield kicked out of frame

The former national champion kicked the windshield out of the car frame at the finish of the 13th special stage in Liebenau and then tackled the 10.4-kilometre-long 14th special stage in Windhaag without a windshield.

Zitat Icon

I pinched an egg!

Hermann Neubauer im Auto zu Co-Pilot Bernhard Ettel

In icy temperatures, which were amplified many times over by the wind. And yet Neubauer even managed the best time on this special stage. "Brrrr, I'm cold - now I have to warm up," he admitted later with a smile in the service zone in Freistadt. However, the father of two mentioned a completely different problem in the car beforehand. Neubauer had previously complained to his co-driver Bernhard Ettel via the on-board radio: "I pinched an egg!"

It was hilarious - though thankfully not painful - that thousands of rally fans heard about this more genital than ingenious mishap live: Because the sentence in the cockpit had also been picked up by the onboard camera equipped with a microphone and thus broadcast on the live stream of the January rally. And yet, soon afterwards, everyone was only talking about Neubauer's best time in a car that was missing its windshield in the depths of winter. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Leblhuber
Georg Leblhuber
Folgen Sie uns auf