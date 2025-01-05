"Bad condition"
Hamas publishes video of 19-year-old hostage
The terrorist militia Hamas has released another video showing an Israeli hostage abducted in the Gaza Strip. The clip shows 19-year-old soldier Liri Albag - her family declared: "The video released today has torn our hearts apart." They called on the government to make decisions about the hostages "as if your children were there".
The family agreed to publish screenshots - but asked that the video not be published. Albag explains in the three-and-a-half minute clip that he has been held for more than 450 days. This indicates that the video was recorded only recently.
The soldier was stationed at the Nahal Oz military base near the border with the Gaza Strip during the major attack on October 7. She was captured along with six other comrades. One of the abductees was rescued alive and the body of a second was recovered, according to The Times of Israel. The other five abducted soldiers are still missing.
"This is no longer the same daughter and sister that we know. She is in a bad condition and her difficult mental state is obvious," Albag's family said in a brief statement on Saturday evening. "We saw our heroic Liri surviving and begging for her life. She is several dozen kilometers away from us and for 456 days we have not been able to bring her home," the relatives said.
On X, Arbag's mother and father promise "that we will fight until all the hostages are returned":
AThey called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government to act. "Liri is alive and must come back alive! It only depends on you," they appealed. In a further statement, they expressed horror at the teenager's condition: "Although it is a sign of life from her, this is not the video we were looking for. The always strong Liri looks broken and shattered."
It is unlikely that Netanyahu will change course after the new video. Even after the publication of earlier hostage videos, he has not changed his policy. On Saturday evening, there was another demonstration in Israel in which thousands of people called for a hostage deal. There were also clashes with the police at the rally in Tel Aviv. Six people were arrested.
