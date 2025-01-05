Crazy stunts & masks
“Big Air” pro is not for the faint-hearted!
Crazy stunts, weird disguises, curious videos! This man is definitely the most colorful bird that will be jumping over the mega ramp in the Wörthersee Stadium this Sunday: Nicolas Huber. The Swiss snowboard freestyler and 2017 World Championship runner-up has a whopping 359,000 followers on Instagram, is a good friend of Anna Gasser, loves Lake Millstatt and explains to the Krone why he needs the adrenaline kicks.
If you happen to come across a man dressed up as a "joker" in Klagenfurt who also jumps from a tree several meters high, likes to break into frozen lakes, jumps into the snow wearing only underpants and a chicken mask and catapults himself out of moving cars - don't worry! It's just Nico Huber, clearly the most colorful "big air" bird in the snowboard World Cup circus!
Because the 2017 Swiss vice world champion (in slopestyle) loves crazy stunts. The 29-year-old proves all this on his Instagram page with 359,000 followers. Not only has he created a small second foothold for himself, but he also attracts everyone's attention.
"Everything is controlled and prepared"
"But all my actions are controlled. I have a good feel for speed, for distances and know when things are getting dangerous. I prepare meticulously for everything, I wouldn't advise anyone to just do it like that - it takes years of training," the Zurich native explains to the Krone.
"Then I can sleep better. ."
What gives him a kick? "If I do something crazy during the day, I can sleep better in the evening," laughs Huber.
"We are very good friends!"
Happy to be a cameraman during filming: Clemens Millauer, Anna Gasser's partner. "All three of us are very good friends, I'm often in Millstatt, it's really nice here!"
"The coolest event location!"
He is also impressed by the ramp in the Wörthersee Stadium, which he will conquer today. "The coolest venue I've ever been to!"
What are his sporting hopes? Huber already has World Championship silver in 2017 and World Championship bronze in 2023 in his pocket, but he has never finished on the podium in the World Cup. "Maybe I'll make it in Klagenfurt, my goal is to make it to the final, then anything is possible." Maybe even a daring stunt to celebrate. .
