No Vegas concerts
Guitar legend Carlos Santana injured!
Guitar legend Carlos Santana ("Smooth") has had to cancel a series of concerts planned for the end of January in Las Vegas due to a terrible injury, especially for a guitarist.
The 77-year-old "fell heavily and broke the little finger of his left hand" while walking in Hawaii, where he owns a house, his management announced on the musician's Instagram profile.
At the beginning of December, the Mexican-born musician announced that he would continue his concert series with his band at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas this year. Santana has been playing his greatest hits here for 13 years now. It was supposed to continue on January 22. Now the gigs have been canceled.
Six-week break
Santana will not be able to play guitar for around six weeks, according to his management: "But the doctors say that he will make a full recovery." Replacement dates will be announced at a later date.
Santana, born in Mexico in 1947, rose to stardom with his band at the legendary Woodstock Festival in 1969. The multiple Grammy winner is considered the inventor of Latin rock. He has been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998. Santana's classics include "Black Magic Woman", "Samba Pa Ti" and a guitar-driven version of "Oye Como Va".
