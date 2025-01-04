Hohenems police put a stop to gang of thieves

The shoplifting was reported to the Hohenems police at around 4.40 pm. The store manager stated that several people had fled in a car towards the center of Ems. In the course of an immediate manhunt, the getaway vehicle was located and stopped in the town center within a few minutes. Inside the car were four people who had obviously proceeded in a very organized and strategic manner during the theft. Initial investigations revealed that three of the suspects had deliberately gone on the run in the store, while the fourth was apparently standing at the entrance area, apparently uninvolved, in order to trigger the light barrier during the escape. Using the video recordings secured by the police, it was not only possible to reconstruct the crime, but also to clearly identify the suspects. All occupants of the getaway vehicle were consequently arrested and taken to the police station.