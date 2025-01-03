Grabher with extra motivation for the Australian Open

"That was extremely important. On the one hand in terms of self-confidence, and on the other in terms of points for the world rankings." A victory that gave her another highlight: "It was a very cool experience to play Naomi Osaka in the round of 16 in front of a sold-out crowd. Especially as I didn't have many matches in front of a crowd like that last year." An experience that gave Grabher an extra boost of motivation for the upcoming tasks.