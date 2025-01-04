635 million this year
ÖBB investments in Tyrol: focus on more quality
ÖBB is investing a total of 635 million euros in the Tyrolean railroad infrastructure, including the Brenner Base Tunnel, in 2025. The rail network is to be equipped for the challenges of the coming decades.
"We have to plan and invest wisely today and at the same time get people excited about environmentally friendly mobility by rail," emphasized Andreas Matthä, CEO of ÖBB-Holding, in a press release.
New barrier-free Fritzens-Wattens station
Work on the new barrier-free Fritzens-Wattens station has been in full swing for almost a year and a half. Completion of the connecting footbridge and barrier-free access to all platforms is expected this year. The Fritzens-Wattens construction site is currently the largest investment project.
The population and economic area of Tyrol is developing dynamically and the railroad must grow with it.
Joint project in Schönwies
In Schönwies, too, we have succeeded in developing an attractive conversion project together with the municipality and the state of Tyrol. Initial work is scheduled for spring. The station will be developed into an attractive, barrier-free mobility hub by fall 2027.
Renovation of the Inntal viaduct
An important renovation project is the second construction phase on the Inntal Viaduct of the Karwendelbahn. In 2025, eight arches of the Inntal viaduct will once again be constructed in Wilten and placed in their final position. Construction work at the Rum stop should also be completed by around the middle of the year.
Telfs-Pfaffenhofen soon to be finished?
Regarding the Telfs-Pfaffenhofen station (see report on the right), it says: "All work is expected to be completed in just a few weeks." The word "already" is likely to annoy some people on site
