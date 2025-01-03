Assassin felt “like Batman” in cybertruck

"Like a child with a new toy"

Livelsberger is also said to have had some private problems. Just six days before the incident, his wife, Jennifer Davis, had separated from him. She was convinced that her husband had been unfaithful to her. After the argument with Davis, the 37-year-old contacted an ex-girlfriend again. He was "like a kid with a new toy" when he rented the Cybertruck, Alicia Arritt told the Denver Gazette.