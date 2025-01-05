Helping in a hospice
Give something back in the new year by volunteering
At the beginning of the year, many people consider whether they should decide to volunteer. It's not exactly easy, but helping out at a hospice is all the more important and fulfilling. What requirements you should meet in order to provide this support.
Hospice volunteers are there to support people in what is probably the most challenging phase of their lives. Whether they are laughing or keeping quiet together, playing cards, looking at photos, offering comfort or just being there - this team provides a valuable service.
Support in everyday life
Volunteers provide support in organizational matters, during a conversation or by running errands. They relieve the burden on relatives in accompanying seriously ill people - during and after the illness. These tasks are emotionally demanding. However, the carers are well trained and never left alone. A multi-professional network supports and accompanies them.
Ready to become a hospice volunteer?
You should answer "yes" to the following questions if you are considering becoming a hospice volunteer:
- I am open to people and their stories.
- I enjoy encounters - even in difficult moments.
- I am able to empathize with others.
- I have time that I would like to give regularly.
- I think it's important to see dying as part of life.
- Contact points: www.hospiz.at, www.hospiz-noe.at, www.cs.at/mitarbeit/ehrenamt
Why does anyone get involved in such a challenging topic as hospice care? Why does someone give closeness, comfort and support in their free time - often in moments that are initially characterized by pain and farewell?
Priceless moments
Petra Kozisnik, BSc, Managing Director of Landesverband Hospiz NÖ "Volunteer hospice caregivers give the gift of their time and are rewarded with incomparable experiences. An honest smile, a last wish, a silent handshake - these moments are priceless."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
