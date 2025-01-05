Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Helping in a hospice

Give something back in the new year by volunteering

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 06:00

At the beginning of the year, many people consider whether they should decide to volunteer. It's not exactly easy, but helping out at a hospice is all the more important and fulfilling. What requirements you should meet in order to provide this support.

0 Kommentare

Hospice volunteers are there to support people in what is probably the most challenging phase of their lives. Whether they are laughing or keeping quiet together, playing cards, looking at photos, offering comfort or just being there - this team provides a valuable service.

Support in everyday life
Volunteers provide support in organizational matters, during a conversation or by running errands. They relieve the burden on relatives in accompanying seriously ill people - during and after the illness. These tasks are emotionally demanding. However, the carers are well trained and never left alone. A multi-professional network supports and accompanies them.

Ready to become a hospice volunteer?

You should answer "yes" to the following questions if you are considering becoming a hospice volunteer:

  • I am open to people and their stories.
  • I enjoy encounters - even in difficult moments.
  • I am able to empathize with others.
  • I have time that I would like to give regularly.
  • I think it's important to see dying as part of life.
  • Contact points: www.hospiz.at, www.hospiz-noe.at, www.cs.at/mitarbeit/ehrenamt

Why does anyone get involved in such a challenging topic as hospice care? Why does someone give closeness, comfort and support in their free time - often in moments that are initially characterized by pain and farewell?

Priceless moments
Petra Kozisnik, BSc, Managing Director of Landesverband Hospiz NÖ "Volunteer hospice caregivers give the gift of their time and are rewarded with incomparable experiences. An honest smile, a last wish, a silent handshake - these moments are priceless."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Greil-Schähs
Eva Greil-Schähs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf