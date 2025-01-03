200 footprints
Spectacular dinosaur tracks discovered in England
Scientists have made a spectacular discovery in a quarry in the English county of Oxfordshire: dinosaur tracks were discovered by chance during work - five tracks with a total of 200 footprints have been uncovered so far.
The fossilized tracks of the carnivores and herbivores are around 166 million years old, the universities of Oxford and Birmingham announced on Thursday. The longest continuous track is more than 150 meters long, the researchers report. It is probably the largest find of its kind in Great Britain.
Four of the five tracks discovered are believed to be from a long-necked herbivorous dinosaur, most likely a Cetiosaurus. According to the University of Birmingham, the fifth track probably belongs to a nine-meter-long carnivorous megalosaur, known for its characteristic three-toed feet with claws.
Largest site of dinosaur tracks in the world?
"It's rare to find them so numerous in one place, and it's also rare to find such extensive tracks," said Emma Nicholls of Oxford University's Museum of Natural History. The area could prove to be one of the largest sites of dinosaur tracks in the world, she said.
Footprints uncovered last summer
A 100-strong team led by scientists from Oxford and Birmingham uncovered the tracks during a week-long excavation in June. The experts took 20,000 photos of the footprints and created detailed 3D models of the site using aerial drone footage. The researchers hope to gain insights into how the dinosaurs interacted, their size and how fast they moved.
Quarry worker triggered excavations
The excavation was triggered by the vigilance of quarry worker Gary Johnson, who came across "unusual bumps". "It was so surreal - a really exciting moment," he said.
