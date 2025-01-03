Debacle at the tour
Former ÖSV eagles under pressure as coach, will Stöckl come?
Criticism of head coach Thomas Thurnbichler is growing in Poland. Experts blame the former ÖSV eagle for the disastrous performance of the proud Polish ski jumping team at the current Four Hills Tournament. Alexander Stöckl, who himself can look back on a turbulent year, has been put forward as his successor.
Poland is certainly a proud ski jumping nation - which is why the current performances at the Four Hills Tournament are particularly painful. Only Pawel Wasek, who is in eleventh place overall halfway through the tour, is within reach of the world's best. A debacle for the Polish team, which is causing unrest in the country.
Criticism of head coach Thurnbichler is increasing, after some had already questioned last season whether the former ÖSV athlete is really the right coach for this team. Ski jumping expert Szymon Lozynski now gives a scathing verdict: "The young Austrian has not managed to lead the team out of the crisis for over a year and he won't be able to do so in the next few weeks either. He won't succeed because the athletes don't trust him and he has no authority."
Stöckl as successor?
According to Lozynski, the team has problems mainly because Thurnbichler and his team "don't have a coherent vision for the jumps". The displeasure about this is currently growing among the athletes and criticism is getting louder and louder, claims the expert. Lozynski therefore sees a separation from the 35-year-old coach as almost inevitable.
Thurnbichler could be replaced by a compatriot of all people, as the expert explains: "A coach with authority and experience is needed. We don't have to look far for that. Alexander Stöckl is the sports director."
Stöckl, of all people, who had to resign as head coach of the Norwegians last year after years of working together following fierce internal disputes. The separation was accompanied by months of mud-slinging. The 51-year-old only recently made it clear: "I have confidence in Thurnbichler!" Let's see if the young coach can still turn things around ...
