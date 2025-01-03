Former ÖSV eagles under pressure as coach, will Stöckl come?

Criticism of head coach Thurnbichler is increasing, after some had already questioned last season whether the former ÖSV athlete is really the right coach for this team. Ski jumping expert Szymon Lozynski now gives a scathing verdict: "The young Austrian has not managed to lead the team out of the crisis for over a year and he won't be able to do so in the next few weeks either. He won't succeed because the athletes don't trust him and he has no authority."