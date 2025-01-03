Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Debacle at the tour

Former ÖSV eagles under pressure as coach, will Stöckl come?

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 07:49

Criticism of head coach Thomas Thurnbichler is growing in Poland. Experts blame the former ÖSV eagle for the disastrous performance of the proud Polish ski jumping team at the current Four Hills Tournament. Alexander Stöckl, who himself can look back on a turbulent year, has been put forward as his successor. 

0 Kommentare

Poland is certainly a proud ski jumping nation - which is why the current performances at the Four Hills Tournament are particularly painful. Only Pawel Wasek, who is in eleventh place overall halfway through the tour, is within reach of the world's best. A debacle for the Polish team, which is causing unrest in the country.

Criticism of head coach Thurnbichler is increasing, after some had already questioned last season whether the former ÖSV athlete is really the right coach for this team. Ski jumping expert Szymon Lozynski now gives a scathing verdict: "The young Austrian has not managed to lead the team out of the crisis for over a year and he won't be able to do so in the next few weeks either. He won't succeed because the athletes don't trust him and he has no authority."

Stöckl as successor?
According to Lozynski, the team has problems mainly because Thurnbichler and his team "don't have a coherent vision for the jumps". The displeasure about this is currently growing among the athletes and criticism is getting louder and louder, claims the expert. Lozynski therefore sees a separation from the 35-year-old coach as almost inevitable.

Ex-Norway coach Alexander Stöckl is currently sports director for the Poles. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Ex-Norway coach Alexander Stöckl is currently sports director for the Poles.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Thurnbichler could be replaced by a compatriot of all people, as the expert explains: "A coach with authority and experience is needed. We don't have to look far for that. Alexander Stöckl is the sports director."

Stöckl, of all people, who had to resign as head coach of the Norwegians last year after years of working together following fierce internal disputes. The separation was accompanied by months of mud-slinging. The 51-year-old only recently made it clear: "I have confidence in Thurnbichler!" Let's see if the young coach can still turn things around ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf