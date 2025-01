Darts star Michael van Gerwen has reached the World Championship final for the seventh time in his career and can look forward to his first crown in six years in London. The 35-year-old Dutchman clearly defeated Chris Dobey from England 6:1 on Thursday. "Mighty Mike" will play against 17-year-old Englishman Luke Littler on Friday evening (9.00 pm) for the Sid Waddell Trophy, which weighs around 23 kilograms, and prize money of around 600,000 euros.