Danger from batteries
Flame inferno after defect in toy car
After the highest mountain farm in the Styrian municipality of St. Georgen am Kreischberg was engulfed by flames on New Year's Eve, the population is ready to help. Meanwhile, fire safety experts warn of the danger of batteries in appliances.
Two days after the devastating fire disaster in St. Georgen am Kreischberg, the shock is still deep in the community of 1680 inhabitants. As reported, the village's highest mountain farm was engulfed in a sea of flames on New Year's Eve and the family of six lost the roof over their heads.
The carport, in which three vehicles were parked, was also completely burnt out. "The solidarity in the community is great," Mayor Cäcilia Spreitzer told the "Krone" on Wednesday. This is reflected not least in the huge wave of financial support: Astrid Brandstätter, sister-in-law of the affected family, launched an appeal for donations on the online platform "Gofundme" - after a short time, the 100,000 euro mark was already exceeded.
When storing batteries over winter, they should preferably be stored in non-flammable containers, such as metal cabinets. Always use a suitable charger when charging!
Herbert Hasenbichler, Geschäftsführer der Landesstelle für Brandverhütung
Bild: Herbert Hasenbichler
After intensive investigations, the Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation was able to identify the cause of the inferno in collaboration with a fire expert. Sports equipment and children's toys were also stored in the covered parking area - "we assume that the fire started due to a technical defect in a remote-controlled, battery-powered toy car and spread to the carport," reports Herbert Hasenbichler, Managing Director of the Styrian State Office for Fire Prevention.
The main causes of battery fires
How can fires occur in rechargeable batteries, which are used in a wide variety of appliances in Styrian households?
"Typical household batteries have a relatively high probability of catching fire, especially if they are overcharged by an unsuitable charger," warns fire safety expert Hasenbichler. There is also the risk of deep discharge: If the capacity of lithium-ion batteries (for example from electric lawn trimmers) is completely exhausted, they also start to burn easily - this is dangerous when stored in cold cellars during the winter.
Incorrect storage is a "fire hazard"
Fires can also easily be caused by "mechanical damage to batteries, for example through impact on hard ground or product defects", says Hasenbichler. Storage that is too cold or too warm is also "a fire hazard".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
