Flame inferno after defect in toy car

The carport, in which three vehicles were parked, was also completely burnt out. "The solidarity in the community is great," Mayor Cäcilia Spreitzer told the "Krone" on Wednesday. This is reflected not least in the huge wave of financial support: Astrid Brandstätter, sister-in-law of the affected family, launched an appeal for donations on the online platform "Gofundme" - after a short time, the 100,000 euro mark was already exceeded.