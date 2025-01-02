Trouble with customer
Ford broke down shortly after purchase
Double trouble for a woman from Wels: first her Ford B-Max, which she had bought only a short time before, went bad, and then the car dealer wanted to pay her back less than she was entitled to.
Now the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) is reporting on the case: just a few months after buying the used car for 6,990 euros, the warning light suddenly came on: oil pressure too low, stop immediately. At the garage, the defect was confirmed and the car was no longer roadworthy because there was a risk of engine damage.
So the woman from Wels wanted to cancel the purchase contract for her Ford. The dealer offered to take the car back from her for 4,500 euros and to cover the repair costs of 1,000 euros.
Car dealer relented
However, the buy-back price is calculated based on the kilometers driven and the remaining mileage - a total of 6434 euros for the Ford. Because the car dealer did not want to pay, the Chamber of Labor took the Wels woman to court. The company finally relented - and also had to pay the legal costs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
