Record trade surplus despite decline in exports

Closely intertwined with the whole world

All in all, this results in a trade surplus of a good 1.9 billion euros - a new record. "Despite the difficult starting situation and the weak economy of our most important trading partners, Vorarlberg's economy is relatively strong. In a comparison of federal states, Vorarlberg remains at a high level in terms of exports per capita - specifically in second place. In terms of per capita trade surplus, we are now even in first place," says Marco Tittler (VP), State Councillor for Economic Affairs, who believes that the local economy is in a strong position compared to other regions.