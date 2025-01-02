Captured on video
Influencer chaot fires rocket into Berlin apartment
In addition to numerous clicks, an influencer's action on New Year's Eve could also have serious legal consequences: The young man fired a rocket in his hand in the Berlin district of Neukölln - the projectile smashed through a window and exploded in an apartment.
Influencer Atallah Younes shared a video of the dicey incident on his social media channels, but has since deleted it. It shows the young man in a fur hat and down jacket igniting a rocket in his hand. It lands in a house - a bright flash of light can be seen behind a window.
However, many viewers found the clip less funny and brought it to the attention of the police. They explained that the protagonist was the Arab influencer Atallah Younes, who is followed by more than 300,000 people on Instagram.
Influencer: action was "a mistake"
The young man deleted the video and uploaded another one in which he explains that the action on New Year's Eve was "a mistake". He has apologized to the homeowner. In another clip, he is sitting on a sofa with other men - one of whom is said to be the owner of the apartment in question.
According to the influencer, the missile is said to have flown into a child's room - which was fortunately empty at the time of the incident. No details are known about any damage to the apartment. According to Bild, the police have filed a complaint and are investigating.
