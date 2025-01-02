No date yet, but:
First teaser for the third season of “Squid Game”
The second season of the streaming hit "Squid Game" has only just been released, but Netflix is already stirring up anticipation for the sequel with a short video. The 16-second video features the "Young-hee" puppet from the iconic game "Red Light, Green Light" - and another puppet. "Everyone say hello to Chul-su," Netflix wrote about the video.
Three players in their green tracksuits can also be seen from behind in the teaser. The new season is set to be released this year - Netflix still did not give an exact date in the first trailer. However, according to a statement from the streaming provider in December, the third season will be the last.
Second season sets a record
The South Korean production, which was launched in 2021, is considered the most successful Netflix series of all time. The second season was released on December 26 and, according to Netflix, has set a record. The new season was viewed around 68 million times within four days - no other show has been watched so often in its launch week.
Main character wants to put an end to the murders
In the series, 456 people, often with very high debts, are abducted to an island every year by a mysterious organization. There they have to take part in several Korean children's games, only one of which is not fatal. Whoever passes them all wins the jackpot of 45.6 billion won (currently around 30 million euros).
Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who won the first season's "Squid Game" as player 456, wants to find the people behind the nasty competition and put an end to their malicious activities. But the path to dismantling the organization proves difficult. That's why 456 gets back on board to smash the "octopus game" from the inside.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.