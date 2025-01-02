Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Büchel pissed off:

“Hirscher is praised to the skies, Vonn is bashed”

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 09:12

"Hirscher is praised to the skies, Vonn is bashed!" Former ski racer Marco Büchel is annoyed about the different perspectives after the comebacks of the two ski superstars.

0 Kommentare

"We've had two comebacks this winter. One by Marcel Hirscher and the other by Lindsey Vonn," explains Marco Büchel in the "Apres-Ski" podcast on the Swiss newspaper Blick. The 53-year-old followed the coverage closely. "Everyone was talking about Hirscher being in contention for victory and that he would win a medal at the World Championships." However, due to the 35-year-old Salzburg native's lack of training, the former athlete was more cautious.

Marcel Hirscher (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Marcel Hirscher
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Lots of criticism of Vonn's comeback
"And on the other hand, everyone was bashing Lindsey Vonn - I didn't understand that. Is that because she's a woman?" Büchel apparently detects sexism in the Ski World Cup. "Or is it because of her titanium knee? So none of us can presume what that feels like. I don't know what her doctor said. Whether she'll need a leg amputation afterwards if she breaks it again or whatever. We all don't know," says Büchel. "But I've heard the reviews and they've been pretty harsh."

Lindsey Vonn (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lindsey Vonn
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Before her first race, Vonn emphasized like a prayer wheel that she had really thought about her return. On social media, she was quite eloquent in her self-defense after some insulting comments from former competitors and former ski greats.

Büchel not surprised
The strong comeback of the 40-year-old American (14th place in the super-G in St. Moritz, just 1.18 seconds behind winner Conny Hütter) certainly didn't surprise Büchel. "Because she knows every wave down there, she's a fox." The only thing that worries Büchel: "At the end of her career, she made everything about the risk. If she gets back into it like that now, then I'm really worried that she'll crash again and have to end the season like Marcel Hirscher. But her performance in St. Moritz was very mature."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf