Büchel pissed off:
“Hirscher is praised to the skies, Vonn is bashed”
"Hirscher is praised to the skies, Vonn is bashed!" Former ski racer Marco Büchel is annoyed about the different perspectives after the comebacks of the two ski superstars.
"We've had two comebacks this winter. One by Marcel Hirscher and the other by Lindsey Vonn," explains Marco Büchel in the "Apres-Ski" podcast on the Swiss newspaper Blick. The 53-year-old followed the coverage closely. "Everyone was talking about Hirscher being in contention for victory and that he would win a medal at the World Championships." However, due to the 35-year-old Salzburg native's lack of training, the former athlete was more cautious.
Lots of criticism of Vonn's comeback
"And on the other hand, everyone was bashing Lindsey Vonn - I didn't understand that. Is that because she's a woman?" Büchel apparently detects sexism in the Ski World Cup. "Or is it because of her titanium knee? So none of us can presume what that feels like. I don't know what her doctor said. Whether she'll need a leg amputation afterwards if she breaks it again or whatever. We all don't know," says Büchel. "But I've heard the reviews and they've been pretty harsh."
Before her first race, Vonn emphasized like a prayer wheel that she had really thought about her return. On social media, she was quite eloquent in her self-defense after some insulting comments from former competitors and former ski greats.
Büchel not surprised
The strong comeback of the 40-year-old American (14th place in the super-G in St. Moritz, just 1.18 seconds behind winner Conny Hütter) certainly didn't surprise Büchel. "Because she knows every wave down there, she's a fox." The only thing that worries Büchel: "At the end of her career, she made everything about the risk. If she gets back into it like that now, then I'm really worried that she'll crash again and have to end the season like Marcel Hirscher. But her performance in St. Moritz was very mature."
