Mysterious clip
Meghan causes a stir with her Instagram comeback
New year, new Instagram profile for Duchess Meghan: Prince Harry's wife caused quite a stir with her comeback on social media on New Year's Day.
Even last year, Duchess Meghan preferred to make solo appearances rather than appear in public with her husband Prince Harry. A strategy that the former actress would probably like to continue in 2025.
Posting on New Year's Day
Because on the first day of the year of all days, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated a big comeback on Instagram. Under the simple profile name Meghan, the 43-year-old posted her first post on Instagram.
At first, Meghan can only be seen from behind, walking along the beach in a white blouse and white jeans. Then the Duchess finally stops and writes the year "2025" in the sand with her finger, before the camera finally captures a smiling Meghan from the front.
Profile online since 2023
As the British Daily Mail speculates, it was probably Prince Harry who shot this mysterious video. But what is Meghan trying to tell her fans? So far, the ex-"Suits" actress has failed to explain to her fans what will be shown on her account in the future.
However, the message of the clip seems clear: Meghan wants to get off to a flying start solo in the new year - with lots of positive energy and plenty of drive.
And that goes down really well with her fans. Because less than 24 hours after the first video went online on Meghan's Instagram profile, which has existed since 2023, Meghan already has more than 600,000 followers.
One million dollars per post?
Even back then, one social media expert speculated that Meghan's Instagram comeback could really pay off - and quickly outstrip real social media stars.
"There are celebrities, such as the Kardashians, who can charge a million dollars or more to promote a product in a single post. There's no reason why Meghan couldn't earn that kind of fee," the expert explained at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.