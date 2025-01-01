Brake failed
Six-year-old crashed into a stream bed on a bobsleigh
On New Year's Day, a father had to watch as his six-year-old boy accelerated with a bobsleigh and finally crashed into a stream bed. Another six-year-old and his two-year-old cousin had an accident on a toboggan and the rescue helicopter was called out here too.
On New Year's Day at around 12.45 p.m., a six-year-old German was riding his plastic sledge, a so-called steering bob, down the last few meters of piste 6 in the Weißensee ski area on the right-hand side of the slope. In the flatter run-out zone, the six-year-old tried in vain to slow down his bobsleigh with the integrated brake.
Presumably due to the prepared slope and the speed, he was unable to stop the bobsleigh and crashed into the stream bed. His father noticed the accident and pulled the boy out immediately. An employee of the Weißensee cable car company set the rescue chain in motion.
The six-year-old was first treated by the emergency services and flown to Klagenfurt Hospital by the RK1 emergency helicopter team with undetermined injuries to his legs and back. The child was injured in the legs and back.
Children crashed into fence with toboggan
A six-year-old had to be flown to Klagenfurt Hospital by a rescue helicopter team on January 1: A Klagenfurt boy (6) and his cousin (2) from Styria were riding a toboggan on the ski slope in Bodental, but veered far to the right and crashed into a wooden fence. The two-year-old was treated as an outpatient, the six-year-old was flown to hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
