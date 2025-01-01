Six-year-old crashed into a stream bed on a bobsleigh

Children crashed into fence with toboggan

A six-year-old had to be flown to Klagenfurt Hospital by a rescue helicopter team on January 1: A Klagenfurt boy (6) and his cousin (2) from Styria were riding a toboggan on the ski slope in Bodental, but veered far to the right and crashed into a wooden fence. The two-year-old was treated as an outpatient, the six-year-old was flown to hospital.