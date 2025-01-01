Shortly before his birthday
Goalkeeping legend dead! Dortmund mourns the loss of De Beer
The new year has barely begun and soccer in Germany is already in mourning: Wolfgang "Teddy" de Beer, one of Borussia Dortmund's figureheads, suddenly and unexpectedly breathed his last the day before his 61st birthday! The goalkeeper was involved in nine of BVB's 16 major titles instead of just being there - either as a one-goal or two-goal player or as a coach ...
"'Teddy' was one of the good guys. On the pitch, but above all off the pitch. A man you could touch. Deeply grounded. With his pulse, his heart and his full attention always very close to the people, a good, positive listener. Someone you always wanted to have around you," said BVB in the obituary on its website.
A big part in the 1988/89 DFB Cup title win
De Beer, who is survived by his wife Jutta and daughters Jana and Lea, stood between the Dortmund posts for the entire 1988/89 DFB Cup campaign and thus played a major role in the title win, which was clinched on June 24, 1989 with a 4:1 victory over Werder Bremen.
He was also the regular goalkeeper in 1987/88 and 1990/91, when Dortmund reached the round of 16 in the UEFA Cup, the precursor to the Europa League. During BVB's successful Champions League period, De Beer was always on the bench, there was no getting past Stefan Klos or Jens Lehmann.
He remained active in fan support for his favorite club until the very end. It is no coincidence that BVB put it this way in its obituary: "The Borussia family is shocked and deeply saddened. We will all always honor his memory."
