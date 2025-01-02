Monti Beton and Hans Krankl live at the State Opera

Soccer and music connect both parties. "As a boy, I was about to sign a professional contract," laughs Matosic, "Hans probably said he was either going to be a footballer or John Lennon. For me, it was more likely to be a musician or a telecommunications engineer - and I'm a telecommunications engineer anyway". Monti Beton and Krankl can't do anything without banter, and everyone involved enjoys the communal, family-like feeling on stage. "Everyone involved is a fantastic musician", the "Goleador" gets serious for a moment, "everyone is an absolute professional and expert on their instrument. To be able to play everything so well, from Schlager to Italo to the Doors, is actually amazing and musicians know exactly what value that has." Matosic likes to use a soccer comparison for the band. "Real Madrid usually buy the best players in the whole world and are the 'Galactics'. But FC Barcelona play the better soccer, even though they are not as valuable as Real. The secret of our success is that we always found the right people on the instruments and the teamwork is unique."