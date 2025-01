How to find out everything about your surname

For a long time, people got by with first names - it was only when they began to live in larger settlements and smaller towns that there were suddenly several people with the same name. Around 1800 to 1900 years ago, the surname had to be added. This could be chosen according to various criteria, as name researcher Prof. Dr. Ernst from the University of Vienna explains: "For example, there were names of origin according to the region you came from - Prague, for example. Or so-called patronymics, i.e. names after the father. So Ernst, the son of Werner, became 'Ernst Werner'."