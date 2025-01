Collision with bridge railing: driver trapped

The year 2024 ended tragically for a 55-year-old Styrian man. He was driving on the B 317 towards Perchau at around 9.20 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he veered onto the left-hand lane in the Schweizklamm gorge area and collided with a bridge railing. Rescue, police and the Neumarkt volunteer fire department rushed to the scene immediately. The driver was stuck in his vehicle and had to be freed through the windshield.