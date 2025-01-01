After a creative break
Olympic hopeful ends career at New Year
Shortly before the turn of the year, he made it official on social media. Taekwondo figurehead Aleksandar Radojkovic from TV Oberndorf is ending his international career. However, the 28-year-old is staying in the sport.
"It has been a pleasure and I am very grateful to have been part of the best teams in the world. I got to know a lot of people, was able to train with the best and learned a lot. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me year after year. I'm very proud to have worked with you all," the Salzburg native said in a post.
Taking a detour to the Olympics
After (once again) failing to qualify for the Summer Games in Paris, the signs were already pointing to a farewell, but Radojkovic first took a creative break and then took part in France as Marlene Jahl's sparring partner. He then withdrew from the European Championships.
"He has now settled back in Salzburg and will do the club training," revealed TVO chairman Sudhir Batra. However, Radojkovic is still keeping his options open for national events for the time being. Over the course of his career, he has won ten national championship titles, four victories at world ranking tournaments, gold at the 2017 European Student Championships and, at the peak, 18th place in the world rankings in his weight class.
