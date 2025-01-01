Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Van der Bellen's appeal

“This is the Austria I want to live in”

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 17:00

In his New Year's address, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen encourages people to think about "a very fundamental question". "Namely: What country do we want to live in?" Much is uncertain, unclear and confusing. "But we need a common picture of what our country should look like."

0 Kommentare

"An idea of Austria and the will to shape this Austria," emphasizes Van der Bellen in the speech, which will be broadcast on Wednesday evening. A task for years to come. 

Government negotiations as a "test of patience"
 He believes in a country in the middle of Europe that knows how "not to let conflicts end in irreconcilability, but to marry opposites", said the Austrian head of state.

Zitat Icon

What will people think of the Austria of today in thirty or a hundred years' time?

Alexander Van der Bellen

Among other things, he compared the current government negotiations with the balancing of interests in families. At the turn of the year, plans could be made for the future and the focus could be on essential things.

Finding common solutions could also be "a test of patience for all of us".

As a member of the European Union, the President wants to be "aware of the benefits of an alliance of 450 million people". (Bild: APA/HBF/PETER LECHNER)
As a member of the European Union, the President wants to be "aware of the benefits of an alliance of 450 million people".
(Bild: APA/HBF/PETER LECHNER)

Creating prosperity for citizens
He also believes in Austria's wealth of culture and nature. Through a sustainable economy, Austria could create lasting prosperity for all its citizens. Van der Bellen also mentioned a fair and "knowledge-based society with global competitiveness".

People should know "that their willingness to make an effort is worthwhile".

Security and peace are the goal
As a member of the European Union, the President wants to be "aware of the advantages of an alliance of 450 million people". His wish is for an Austria "whose major goal is security and peace". For Van der Bellen, this also includes strengthening its defense capabilities.

"That is the Austria I want to live in," he said, summarizing his ideas. In conclusion, the 80-year-old invited the audience to think about other things "that make up and will make up our country".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf