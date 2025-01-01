Van der Bellen's appeal
“This is the Austria I want to live in”
In his New Year's address, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen encourages people to think about "a very fundamental question". "Namely: What country do we want to live in?" Much is uncertain, unclear and confusing. "But we need a common picture of what our country should look like."
"An idea of Austria and the will to shape this Austria," emphasizes Van der Bellen in the speech, which will be broadcast on Wednesday evening. A task for years to come.
Government negotiations as a "test of patience"
He believes in a country in the middle of Europe that knows how "not to let conflicts end in irreconcilability, but to marry opposites", said the Austrian head of state.
What will people think of the Austria of today in thirty or a hundred years' time?
Alexander Van der Bellen
Among other things, he compared the current government negotiations with the balancing of interests in families. At the turn of the year, plans could be made for the future and the focus could be on essential things.
Finding common solutions could also be "a test of patience for all of us".
Creating prosperity for citizens
He also believes in Austria's wealth of culture and nature. Through a sustainable economy, Austria could create lasting prosperity for all its citizens. Van der Bellen also mentioned a fair and "knowledge-based society with global competitiveness".
People should know "that their willingness to make an effort is worthwhile".
Security and peace are the goal
As a member of the European Union, the President wants to be "aware of the advantages of an alliance of 450 million people". His wish is for an Austria "whose major goal is security and peace". For Van der Bellen, this also includes strengthening its defense capabilities.
"That is the Austria I want to live in," he said, summarizing his ideas. In conclusion, the 80-year-old invited the audience to think about other things "that make up and will make up our country".
