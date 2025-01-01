Debacle for Raptors
Pöltl team: Highest NBA defeat in the club’s history
There was nothing for the Toronto Raptors to celebrate in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on New Year's Eve either. Instead, the Canadians slipped into a debacle like never before against the Boston Celtics. The 71:125 was the highest defeat in the club's almost 30-year history in the league.
Homegrown NBA pioneer Jakob Pöltl recorded seven points and 13 rebounds in 29:42 minutes of action. He also added three assists, two steals and a block.
Run over
Toronto was literally overrun by the defending champions, especially after the break. The third period alone went 45:18 to the Celtics, who had their best scorer in Jayson Tatum with 23 points. The Raptors were led to their eleventh defeat in a row by Scottie Barnes, who was the only player in his team to score in double figures with 16 points.
"Tough defeat"
It was a "tough defeat", emphasized Pöltl. "We couldn't keep up in the second half," the 29-year-old center added in a post on Facebook with New Year's wishes. The Canadians are already back in action on Wednesday (today). They host the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in just under two weeks.
The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated their twelfth win in a row with a 113-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was responsible for 40 points. The Cleveland Cavaliers were successful for the eighth time in a row with a 122:110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA leaders were led by Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell with 27 and 26 points respectively. LeBron James scored 23 points in his first game as a 40-year-old for the Lakers, who had their best scorer in Austin Reaves (35).
