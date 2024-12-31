Pallitsch: “Crazy, antisocial and ruthless”

"It felt like a 10. I've done a 10 a few times before and I thought to myself, this was definitely another one. It was the perfect wave." Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina after his spectacular wave ride in Tahiti, when he put all ten fingers up at the exit of the wave and took off. The judges "only" gave him 9.90 points, but the photo of the "flying Medina" went around the world.