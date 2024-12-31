Olympic slogans 2024
Pallitsch: “Crazy, antisocial and ruthless”
In 2024, the world of sport also caused a stir and plenty of smiles. Here is a selection of the best sayings from the Olympic Games in Paris.
"I've never been pushed and kicked so much. It's crazy, antisocial and incredibly ruthless. You can call it martial arts, it was really wild." Raphael Pallitsch's 1,500 m preliminary race did not resemble an athletics competition.
"It was unbelievably awesome. I would say it was the coolest opening ceremony ever." Sailor Lara Vadlau.
"I actually have a big question mark over what the problem is." Felix Auböck after his performance slump in the 400 m crawl.
"I stood at the start with my head absolutely ready to win the race - but my body wasn't up to it." Mountain biker Mona Mitterwallner after 18th place in the cross-country race.
"My shuttle service is great"
"You're sitting on the bench inside, looking at the Eiffel Tower and 15,000 people in front of you. It doesn't get much cooler than that." Julian Hörl on the atmosphere in the beach volleyball stadium.
"The Olympic Village reminds me of home. It's similar to my neighborhood back home in Vienna." Trampolinist Benny Wizani.
"My shuttle service is great, I text him and he's there." Golfer Sepp Straka on the service provided by ÖGV Sports Director Niki Zitny.
"I'll see if I can manage a magic run." Rower Magdalena Lobnig before the semi-final run that ended in last place.
"You just swam at a standstill, it felt like a minute. I then panicked a little too." Triathlete Lisa Perterer on swimming in the Seine with the difficult turning point due to the current.
"The little Bad Erlacher Bua"
"If my friends didn't call me Mr. Olympia, they would call me Mr. Espresso." Sprinter Markus Fuchs on his love of coffee.
"It also pushed me that it was so loud in the hall. Then it was quiet for a moment when I threw it." Judoka Michaela Polleres on her ippon victory over French World Championship silver medallist Marie Eve Gahie on her way to bronze.
"He's the reigning Olympic champion, I'm an Austrian peasant fighter." Judoka Aaron Fara before his first-round fight against Tokyo Olympic champion Aaron Wolf.
"The throw after ten seconds took me by surprise. I wanted to go all out and the dog tricked me." Aaron Fara after his blitz defeat against Wolf.
"The little Bad Erlacher Bua fights in front of 6,000 people and then I fight such a scrap." Aaron Fara after his quick defeat.
"When I tell my grandma I finished top ten at Roubaix, she says great. But when I say I came home with an Olympic medal, she knows what's going on." Sixth-placed cyclist Marco Haller on the value of the Olympic Games.
"Luki, please don't break it"
"My mom told me to come home safe and sound." Judoka Katharina Tanzer after the unequal fight in the mixed team competition against the much heavier German Pauline Starke.
"I think you can also be satisfied if you get knocked out." Canoeist Corinna Kuhnle after the early out in the kayak cross competition, which she doesn't like very much.
"The world public witnesses a man beating up a woman - and everyone applauds." FPÖ social spokeswoman Dagmar Berlakowitsch in the debate about boxer Imane Khelif.
"I am very grateful that he made it possible for me to stand here as a doctor and Olympic champion." Lara Vadlau, who finished her medical studies while Mähr did a lot of work on the boat.
"After the capsize, I said: Luki, please don't break it, maybe we'll carry on!" Lara Vadlau, who in the moments of jubilation after crossing the finish line thought about the boat and perhaps also a little about Los Angeles 2028.
"You realize you're an Olympic champion. It's hard on the stomach at first." Lukas Mähr.
"You have to be there physically and muscularly"
"You have to be physically and muscularly fit when you're racing at 70 km/h on the water. Your muscles have to be strong enough to prevent your bones from breaking." Valentin Bontus on the challenge of kitesurfing.
"I hope that the others go too fast and then they all 'die' one after the other and I catch up with them at the end." Julia Mayer before the rather hilly marathon.
"I'm already really fat that I still won a medal. One grip less and it wouldn't have been possible." Jakob Schubert on the close decision for climbing bronze.
"Roman already announced it yesterday. I couldn't stab him in the back now." Valentin Bontus on the gold prophecy by Roman Hagara, head of the technology department at the OeSV.
"Pure goosebumps - standing up there and hearing the anthem was next level." Valentin Bontus on the moment of the award ceremony.
"For me, it's the greatest thing I've ever achieved. Even if my right leg rots off, I'm going to swim." Open water swimmer Jan Hercog started the race with the same mindset as triathlete Alois Knabl.
"I'm healthy and will fight back next year. Once you get hit on the head, once you give yourself a slap. That's sport." Discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger after finishing fifth and missing out on a medal.
"The boat may not be as lively as a horse, but we still stroke it every day." Sailor Lukas Mähr likes to get up close and personal with his boat.
"Timing is not a city in China"
"Fear of the pressure has turned into pride at being able to wear number one once again." Tokyo Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer was reminded of her moment of glory in Japan at the cycling road race in Paris.
"My life is not about doing well at the Olympics. Of course that's the goal, but if I don't, I'm not half a person, I'm still a whole person." European javelin champion Victoria Hudson after her disappointing exit in qualifying.
"One percent was missing. As we always say: timing is not a city in China - we saw that today." Hudson coach Gregor Högler on his protégé's premature exit.
"For me, it's a bit like the city that never sleeps." It was not New York, but the Olympic Village in Paris that appealed to water jumper Anton Knoll.
"Austria is very small, but the team is so much bigger." Lukas Mähr is enthusiastic about the spirit of the entire sailing team.
"If I had come fourth, so what? My life goes on. It's a gold medal and not a life-changing event. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. I hope not, because my life is fine the way it is right now." Olympic kitesurfing champion Valentin Bontus.
"I am the wolf among wolves."
"The competition is like meeting up with your best friends, like a game." Skateboarder Zheng Haohao, at eleven years and eleven months, the youngest participant in the Games.
"I am the wolf among wolves." US sprinter Noah Lyles after his victory over the 100 m distance.
"I can't be the face of athletics because I'm not an arrogant or loud person like Noah." Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo from Botswana is not a fan of Lyles.
"My career puzzle is now complete." Novak Djokovic has won Olympic gold at the fifth attempt and thus every important title a tennis player can win.
"It wasn't easy for me. I'm only 22 and had a lot of pressure on my little shoulders. But I think I did quite well." France's swimming superstar Leon Marchand was almost a little reserved in his assessment after four Olympic victories in Paris.
"Tennis is normally a very lonely sport, but this week I played with Rafa, my idol." Carlos Alcaraz on his doubles appearance with Rafael Nadal."
"I cried for six hours"
"I probably cried for six hours yesterday, it was really hard. It was like someone really broke my heart." Poland's Iga Swiatek gave an insight into her emotional life the day after her surprising semi-final defeat.
"My GOAT necklace is a kind of ode. (...) It's crazy that I'm in the discussion for the greatest of all female athletes because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Texas, who loves to do a flip." Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, after her Olympic all-around victory. GOAT means "Greatest Of All Time", the greatest of all time.
"I never liked tennis anyway." Andy Murray commented via X on the end of his career after dropping out of the Olympic doubles competition with typical British humor.
"Since I was a kid, my biggest dream was to break the world record at the Olympics, and now I could do it in front of the craziest crowd I've ever competed in front of." Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis put on the highest possible show at the Stade de France in Paris with a jump of 6.25 m, and was briefly out of his mind with euphoria.
"It tasted rock solid." German open water swimmer Florian Wellbrock takes the water quality of the Seine and the debate about it with humor.
"Survived all the detractors"
"I lowered my expectations quite a bit, imagined the worst. In the end, it was the best thing I've ever experienced. I survived all the detractors and I'm here at 51 years old." "Skateboard grandpa" Andy MacDonald (GBR) was celebrated by the fans like no other.
"I'm sending a message to people in the world to stop bullying athletes because it has an impact, a massive impact. It can destroy people. It can kill people's thoughts, minds and spirits." Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a gender debate.
"It felt like a 10. I've done a 10 a few times before and I thought to myself, this was definitely another one. It was the perfect wave." Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina after his spectacular wave ride in Tahiti, when he put all ten fingers up at the exit of the wave and took off. The judges "only" gave him 9.90 points, but the photo of the "flying Medina" went around the world.
"When I was growing up, I had no shoes, ran barefoot and in my school uniform. We hardly had any facilities. I really hope that this gold medal will help the youth and also the government of St. Lucia to build the new stadium so that the sport continues to grow." Sprinter Julien Alfred, who sensationally brought the Caribbean nation of Saint Lucia its first medal at the Summer Games in the women's 100m.
"I think we might be the only team in the world whose fans will be ashamed of them if they win a silver medal." Steve Kerr, head coach of the "golden" US basketball team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.