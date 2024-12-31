Worthy representation
The Ländle Olympians at the Games in Paris
These five athletes represented Vorarlberg at the Olympic Games in Paris. The "Krone" celebrates them once again in retrospect.
The past year 2024 was another very special one for the world of sport. With the big highlight in the summer, the Olympic Games in Paris. Five Olympians from the Ländle were able to fulfill every athlete's dream last year.
First and foremost Lukas Mähr. The Bregenz foresailor sailed with Carinthian Lara Vadlau to the gold medal in the 470 class, the first in Vorarlberg history since marksman Hubert Hammerer triumphed in Rome in 1960.
Katharina Rhomberg also made history - the show jumper from Bregenz was the first Austrian woman in the saddle at the Olympic Games, Rhomberg finished eighth in the team and 36th in the individual competition.
Judoka Francesca "Lulu" Piovesana came close to a medal in the 63 kilo category, ultimately taking fifth place after a narrow defeat in the bronze medal match against six-time world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou.
Benjamin Bildstein from Wolfurt and his Tyrolean partner David Hussl sailed in the 49er class, but quickly had to bury their dreams of a medal in the Bay of Marseille.
The Olympics came too soon for tennis ace Julia Grabher - the Dornbirn native was unfortunately unable to play to her full potential due to a wrist injury and had to retire in round one.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
