Avalanche at ski depot
Insidious avalanche traps on Tyrol’s fashionable summit
It's hard to believe: the Lampsenspitze (2876 m) in the Tyrolean Sellraintal valley is generally considered to be avalanche-proof, but in fact it has the highest number of avalanches in the region. Once again, a snow slab fell right next to the busy ascent route.
The "Lampsen" in the Stubai Alps is possibly the most frequented ski touring mountain in the whole of Tyrol. Located near Innsbruck, it presents no technical difficulties and appears to be doable even in tricky avalanche conditions. It is not only on fine days that caravans of winter sports enthusiasts make the 1200-metre climb from Praxmar to the fashionable summit.
Deceptive appearance
But appearances are deceptive. According to Sellrain avalanche expert Lukas Ruetz, the Lampsenspitze has the highest long-term average of avalanche releases in the entire Sellrain!
On the Lampsenspitze, the most avalanches are triggered in the entire Sellrain.
Lukas Ruetz, Lawinen- und Skitourenexperte, St. Sigmund im Sellrain
Bild: zVg
Luck with a giant snow slab
Just how close joy and sorrow are on the "Lampsen" was demonstrated again on December 27. According to Lukas Ruetz, who happened to be on site, a snow slab came loose on the slope directly next to the ski depot or the main route at an altitude of just under 2,800 meters at around 2 pm. Miraculously, there were no casualties.
Only main corridor mostly safe
"The fact that the 'Lampsen' enjoys a reputation as one of the least avalanche-prone tours in the region only applies to the main corridor, which is just a few meters wide," warns expert Ruetz. And this is mainly because it is almost piste-like due to the many ascents. Newcomers often find it difficult to find their way around the complex terrain with its small slopes and hollows. In fact, there have already been two fatal avalanche accidents on the Lampsenspitze.
Currently danger level 2
According to the avalanche warning service, danger level 2 - moderate danger - currently applies predominantly in Tyrol and also in the "Lampsen" area. The danger spots are mainly on very steep shady slopes above around 2200 meters and on very steep sunny slopes above around 2400 meters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
