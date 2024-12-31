Insidious avalanche traps on Tyrol’s fashionable summit

Only main corridor mostly safe

"The fact that the 'Lampsen' enjoys a reputation as one of the least avalanche-prone tours in the region only applies to the main corridor, which is just a few meters wide," warns expert Ruetz. And this is mainly because it is almost piste-like due to the many ascents. Newcomers often find it difficult to find their way around the complex terrain with its small slopes and hollows. In fact, there have already been two fatal avalanche accidents on the Lampsenspitze.