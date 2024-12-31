Gilded fireworks and weird firecrackers!

Gold value tripled

However, he did not know that there was a temperature difference of almost 20 degrees compared to his home country. Which is why the management had sent him a package of winter clothing and running shoes at short notice. But that's by no means all there is to see before New Year's Eve! In Peuerbach, the "golden runner" will once again be drawn from all the starters in the hobby competitions this year and will receive a golden pendant as a gift.