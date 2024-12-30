Supported by China?
US Treasury Department was the target of a cyber attack
According to its own statements, the US Treasury Department has been the target of a cyber attack supported by China. In a statement to the US Congress, the Ministry announced that several Treasury Department workstations had been infiltrated in the cyberattack.
According to the statement, access was gained at the beginning of December via an external security service provider and some documents were also affected, a spokesperson said. However, the documents were not classified, the Ministry of Finance added.
"Serious IT security incident"
According to the report, the authority was informed of the incident by its provider BeyondTrust. The provider then worked with the security authorities to assess the extent of the attack. The cyber security services targeted by the attackers were taken offline. Nevertheless, it is a "serious IT security incident".
There are "no indications" that the attacker had further access to IT systems or information of the Ministry of Finance, it said. The Ministry of Finance did not initially provide any further information on which area of the ministry was affected. However, it announced further details within the next 30 days.
Attacker supported by the Chinese state?
In its letter to the US Senate Banking Committee, the Ministry describes the incident as being attributable to an actor supported by the Chinese state. This actor is responsible for serious cyber attacks in the APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) category.
In March, the USA, the UK and New Zealand accused China of a series of cyber attacks on state institutions in recent years. In February, the US authorities announced that they had thwarted a Chinese-backed cyberattack on key infrastructure, including in the communications, energy and water supply sectors.
Beijing has always rejected the accusations
Back in May 2023, the US and other Western allies accused Beijing of infiltrating key infrastructure in the United States with the help of a state-sponsored hacker group called Volt Typhoon. China has always denied the accusations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.