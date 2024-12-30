Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Supported by China?

US Treasury Department was the target of a cyber attack

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 22:25

According to its own statements, the US Treasury Department has been the target of a cyber attack supported by China. In a statement to the US Congress, the Ministry announced that several Treasury Department workstations had been infiltrated in the cyberattack.

0 Kommentare

According to the statement, access was gained at the beginning of December via an external security service provider and some documents were also affected, a spokesperson said. However, the documents were not classified, the Ministry of Finance added.

"Serious IT security incident"
 According to the report, the authority was informed of the incident by its provider BeyondTrust. The provider then worked with the security authorities to assess the extent of the attack. The cyber security services targeted by the attackers were taken offline. Nevertheless, it is a "serious IT security incident".

There are "no indications" that the attacker had further access to IT systems or information of the Ministry of Finance, it said. The Ministry of Finance did not initially provide any further information on which area of the ministry was affected. However, it announced further details within the next 30 days.

Attacker supported by the Chinese state?
In its letter to the US Senate Banking Committee, the Ministry describes the incident as being attributable to an actor supported by the Chinese state. This actor is responsible for serious cyber attacks in the APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) category.

In March, the USA, the UK and New Zealand accused China of a series of cyber attacks on state institutions in recent years. In February, the US authorities announced that they had thwarted a Chinese-backed cyberattack on key infrastructure, including in the communications, energy and water supply sectors.

Beijing has always rejected the accusations
Back in May 2023, the US and other Western allies accused Beijing of infiltrating key infrastructure in the United States with the help of a state-sponsored hacker group called Volt Typhoon. China has always denied the accusations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf