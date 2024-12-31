“I am convinced there will be more mergers”

Municipal councils dissolve

All Söchau municipal employees will be taken on, and the citizens' service will remain in the new district, which will always be staffed by two people. The municipal councillors dissolve and Jost takes over as government commissioner until the new elections in March. His assessors are the Deputy Mayor of Fürstenfeld, Roland Gogg, and the previous head of Söchau, Josef Kapper, who was and is no friend of the merger but ultimately bowed to it.