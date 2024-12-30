From production to MotoGP: where KTM could save money

For years, the motorcycle manufacturer has been preaching that race victories achieved at the weekend are reflected in the sales figures for the following days. The motto "ready to race" fits perfectly into the world of the powerful bikes that are manufactured in Mattighofen (Upper Austria). KTM is an integral part of various racing series - and is also a fixed starter in the 2025 Dakar Rally starting on January 3, even if only three riders will be sent into the desert for the multi-day race this time.